1DA Banton & Zlatan are unperturbed in new video for 'No Sleeping'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star, 1da Banton has released a new video for his buzzing tune ‘No Sleeping’ featuring Street hop chief, Zlatan.

1da Banton takes a pause from delighting Europe with 'No Wahala' since the single achieved wide international acclaim. His latest offering is the visuals of 'No Sleeping' which is one of the single off his sophomore album 'Original Vibe Machine'.

The feel good video is directed by Squareball Entertainment boss, Adasa Cookey who’ has worked with several A-listers including Davido, Femi Kuti, Wande Coal Runtown, amongst many others. The video perfectly compliments the song’s carefree, fun and party-esque content.

Back in June, 1da Banton released his summer jam 'Summer Love' which enjoyed a warm reception from listeners. With the visuals of 'No Sleeping' set to further propel it further into the limelight, it's expected to be the next hit from the red hot artist.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

