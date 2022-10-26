'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

"To be very honest I actually wanted to release another project and not a Deluxe, but I trust my team so much and they made me understand why it was so important to do a ’19 & Dangerous’ Deluxe. ’19 & Dangerous’ is a classic in its own right - it’s a classic album forever, people will talk about it forever - and you know, I should make a Deluxe so I can just close the chapter of my life. We’re entering a new phase now."

She revealed that to give the album a fresh feel, aside from adding 6 new songs, she also rearranged the tracklist.

"I also changed the tracklist in the album so it can make sense. When you listen to ’19 & Dangerous’ it’s kind of a story now, how I went from realizing my worth to becoming a spiritual person."

One of the singles that's set to define the deluxe album is 'Rush' which she released as a lead single. The song has enjoyed impressive success reaching Number one on Apple Music Nigerian Top 100 and TurnTable Nigeria Top 100. Ayra says she believes the single will go on to become a hit.

" ‘Rush’ is going to be so big. I’ve not made a song that had made me have goosebumps in a long time, since ‘Bloody Samaritan.’ I want to make a song that I will feel content with when I leave the studio like “Damn I just made something immaculate,” and that’s what it was with ‘Rush.’ I felt so relieved, I felt like God had used me to create this sound, so ‘Rush’ had to be in the Deluxe no matter what. It had to be there."

On the artistic essence of the deluxe, Ayra says it's a combination of her celestial energy and some “Baddie Sneh-ism” and "Sability" which are words she made up.

"This definitely still has some celestial energy, but in a way with the Deluxe that everything comes together. My “Baddie Sneh-ism” - I make words myself so don’t come for me! My Baddie Sneh-ism, and my "Sability" - my ability to Sabi - is shown in this album."