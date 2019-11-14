'The Coronation' is Nigeria's premier Hip-Hop live show and it's organized by record label, 100 Crowns. The label is run by Nigerian rappers, AQ and Loose Kaynon.

Over the past year, the show has grown in leaps and bounds. It also attracts Hip-Hop heads and aspiring rappers from across the country for something they love and care about. Its next edition will hold on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 7 pm to 11 pm at CCX Lounge, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Acts billed to perform there include Alpha Ojini, Tentik, Barelyanyhook, Shakezbaba, MejiTheRapper, Timi Kei, AQ, Loose Kaynon, Blaqbonez, Torna and Hotyce. There will also be three battle rap sessions.

For promotion, two cyphers have been released. One is for rappers and one is for battle rappers. You can watch both below;