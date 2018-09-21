10 new songs you need to listen to this week

news

Labzy Lawal, Orezi , Zamir and Lyta make up our playlist of 10 new songs you need to listen to in the third week of September.

our weekly compilation of some of the finest releases across different genres during the course of the week.

Orezi - 'Weke'

Orezi is out with his latest single ’Weke.’

Weke is a fun, catchy declaration of intentions towards his love interest, as he sings about everything he intends to do with the girl of his interest with the infusion of his native Isoko conversational tone to the lyrics and rhythm of the song.

The song was produced by Dapiano.

Not3s - 'Palm Wine'

If you are searching for the perfect wedding anthem that is urban, infectious, very melodic and chanting enough to do the couple dance, then British born-Nigerian artist, Not3s provides it in 'Palm Wine.'

The visuals which captures a wedding event perfectly sets the mood for the message of the song. This is a golden tune to light up your weekend.

Zamir - 'Hate'

Zamir is out with the visuals for his song, 'Hate.'

'Hate' is a single of his ''XXIII'' debut EP released in 2017, and he has now shared the video, which is the definition of gritty, as he walks barechested around a meat market on the streets of Lagos.

Aizuu Chux - 'Selfless'

Aizuu Chux delivers this soothing gospel tune he titles, 'Selfless.'

The Enugu state native expresses his love for God in the song, talking about completely giving up our own will and yielding to that of God, which prepares and sets us on track in fulfilling his purpose in our lives.

The song is produced by Nsikak David.

Labzy Lawal - 'Venus and Mars'

Rap artiste, Opeyemi Lawal popularly known as Labzy Lawal has just released his single 'Venus and Mars' off the ''QTBTM'' project.

Labzy, who is known for his records like, ‘ Zombie,’ and ‘Takarawa’ which featured Orezi released his debut project,the ''Solitary EP'' back in 2012.

The 15 track ''QTBTM'' is his grand return to the scene with 'Venus and Mars' one of its standout singles.

Lyta - 'Self Made'

YBNL new signing, Lyta has released the audio and visuals to his new single, 'Selfmade.'

Delivered in a mix of Yoruba and pidgin English, the young artist details his journey and how penning a deal with Olamide is getting him attention from a set of new fans.

Lyta is quite promising and don't let his age dispel the fact that he is gifted, and this is one song that will become a banger on the streets.

Fyve Shinobi - 'Entourage' ft Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz

Fyve Shinobi, otherwise known as Fivemics is back with a new single, 'Entourage.'

For followers of the Nigerian rap scene, Fivemics fits the definition of an OG, one who has been in the game close to a decade.

He makes a return with this new self produced rap joint that features two fellow veterans in Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz as he kicks off the new “Fyve Shinobi” campaign.

Komos - Tanna ft Moses Audu

Komos features Moses Audu on this one they call, 'Tanna.'

'Tanna' is about being a light in dark world, changing a life and making a difference.

He describes the song as anti-pop culture, but one delivered with a message to be a positive influence to people.

MakeItSweet - 'Get Down'

Adewale Adekunle, who goes by the stage name, Makeitsweet, has released a new single he titles 'Get Down.'

The versatile artist has been behind the scene as a music producer for a while. 'Get Down' produced by himself and mixed by Mikkyme Joses is his addition to making your playlist a fun listen this week.

Adlib The Journeyman - 'Tell You'

There is a new masked artist on the scene who goes by the name Adlib and the rapper/singer introduces his music to the scene with this one he titles, 'Tell You.'

Adlib is a new breed of artist, who describes his music as ‘conscious Afrobeats’.

'Tell You’ which serves as Adlib’s second single, is also produced by Big H Company, and addresses the issue of skin bleaching in Nigeria and across Africa, as he encourages African women to be more comfortable in their natural beautiful skin.