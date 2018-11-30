10 new songs you need to listen to this week

news

Each week, the Pulse team puts together a round up of 10 of the finest songs that was released during the course of the week.

With the festive season fast approaching, music is being shared both through audio versions and visuals on a daily.

In the abundance of these vast releases, we have carefully highlighted 10 new songs you should add to your playlist this week.

Here is Pulse's playlist of songs for your listening pleasure this week

Soti - 'Take Five'

It is officially Soti season and the afro-pop belle follows up her Falz assisted Lagos celebratory hit "Eko", with this new song titled "Take 5".

Produced by her to-go hit-man QaseBeatz, 'Take 5' is a sugary pop anthem with commends the effort and hustle of champions across the globe. Soti once again displays her unique rap to singing switch pattern, as her commands and serenades at the same time.

Studio Magic - 'Standard Guy' ft Ajebutter 22

Well renowned Afro-pop Music house Studio Magic and long time collaborator Ajebutter22 deliver the visuals to their new single,“Standard Guy”.

The video was shot in London by Visionnaire Pictures.

Okiemute - 'Wosa'

Okiemute gifts herself with a new song on her birthday titled, 'Wosa.'

Produced by hit-maker GospelOnDeBeatz; the energetic diva attacks with a fiery uptempo afrobeats fest that will shake the pillars of your body. “Wosa” arrives after the success of her last outing “African Wonder”, as she seeks to make a presence on the African music-sphere.

LISTEN HERE

3rty - 'Iyawo'

Singer, songwriter and music producer 3rty comes through with this new one he titles, 'Iyawo.'

'Iyawo' tells the story of a young bride who loves a man but is being forced by her family to get maried to a different man. Written from the perspective of her lover, the song attempts to console the crying bride, assuring her of a turn of events.

The song is a follow up to 3rty's last release, 'Miss Africana' and was self produced.

Falana - 'Ride or Die'

Falana returns to the scene with this one she titles, 'Ride or Die.'

Following a four year break since the release of her debut, ''Things Fall Together'' in 2014, Falana, who has kept her fan-base alive with her electric performances at her concert series, Falana Uncover'd releases her new single titled, 'Ride or Die'.

The song is the lead single to her upcoming EP, ''Chapter One'' expected early in 2019 and according to the singer, "Ride Or Die is a song about a desire for intimacy, and sometimes our fear or inability to welcome it into our lives. We isolate ourselves despite attempts by even the most sincerest and truest love.''

Bose Johnson - 'There Goes'

Bose Johnson tells it all in new single, 'There Goes.'

Off her recently released EP, ''Concoction'', which comprises of five songs, Nigerian born UK artist, Bose Johnson shares the visuals to the track, 'There Goes.'

''My EP is an expression of my authentic self and I want to share the experience that has shaped my journey as a musician up to this point'', she says.

GET THE EP HERE

Idahams - 'No One Else'

Grafton Records signee, Idahams has just released the video for his highly infectious single titled, 'No One Else.'

The video which was shot and directed by Clarence Peters captures the emotion and fun that comes with love and relationships.

Bris B - 'Supa Sigh' feat Santi

Bris B teams up with Santi on his new song, 'Supa Sigh.'

Tagged the 'journey of last place', the two talented individuals come through with this mid tempo jam that makes for a good listen as they sing about the girls in their lives.

LISTEN HERE

CDQ - 'Ibile Mugabe'

CDQ presents the first visuals from his recently released sophomore album, ''Ibile Mugabe'' (The Voice.)

Decked in a military outfit, the indigenous rapper declares himself as the person calling the shots on the streets.

Chris DoIt - 'My Bed'

Chris DoIt is out with the song, 'My Bed.'

'My Bed' is a mellow R&B record where Chris directs his girl to where he wants her; in his bed.