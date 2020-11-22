5 of the 14 contestants from the MTN Y'ello star show have been put up for possible eviction this week.

The contestants Rael, Dave Willz, Uzezi, G Issac, and Melody made it to the bottom after an intensifying evening of performances.

While these guys couldn't blow the minds of the judges (Banky W, Omawumi, and Olisa Aduba), some others stood out.

With a score of 19.6, Freeborn was the best performer of the evening.

Other outstanding performances of the evening were from Gideon, Storm, and Dotti.

The voting lines have been opened for fans of the nominated contestants to vote and keep them in the show.

The lines will be closed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.