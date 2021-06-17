Ziwe Fumudoh to create comedy series ‘Nigerian Princess’ on Amazon
The comedian will write and produce the comedy series.
According to an exclusive report by Variety, the American comedian will write and create the comedy series centered on a female protagonist.
"The project follows Zoe, a wise-beyond-her-years 20-something who, debilitated by student debt, partners with a known grifter in a desperate bid to achieve the American Dream. The two prep school grads make an unlikely alliance all while secretly plotting to scam each other," Variety reports.
The show will be produced by the Janelle Monae, Chuck Lightning, Mikael Moore, and Nate Wonder founded production company. Wondaland Pictures.
News of Ziwe's new show comes amid reports that her anticipated book of essays titled 'The Book of Ziwe' will premiere in a few months.
The writer and comedian came into prominence in 2017 with her YouTube show 'Baited With Ziwe'. She has since starred, produced and written a number of successful shows and recently received the Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition.
