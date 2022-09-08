Nollywood star, Zainab Balogun has confirmed that she is set to star in 'Last Call,' an upcoming psychological thriller centered on an On-Air Personality.
Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'
The thriller is written and directed by Shola Thompson.
Balogun took to Instagram on Thursday with a post announcing that she is set to star alongside actor, Valentine Ohu.
"New movie alert. I’m excited to be joining the cast and crew of #LastCallMovie. What would you do if your past came to haunt you live on air? Last Call is written and directed by @sholathompson1. Let’s make magic," the actress wrote on Instagram.
According to a Shock NG exclusive, the thriller written by top On-Air Personality Shola Thompson, will follow a popular female on-air personality who faces the consequences of her past life in front of her adoring listeners.
News of 'Last Call' comes nearly a year after Balogun's feature in the lead role of Inkblot's 'Charge and Bail.' Prior to the Uyoyou Adia directed dramedy, the star actress had earned multiple award nominations for playing the titular character in Trino Motion Pictures' supernatural thriller 'Sylvia.'
