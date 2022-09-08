RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The thriller is written and directed by Shola Thompson.

Zainab Balogun and Valentine Ohu in 'Last Call' [Instagram]
Zainab Balogun and Valentine Ohu in 'Last Call' [Instagram]

Nollywood star, Zainab Balogun has confirmed that she is set to star in 'Last Call,' an upcoming psychological thriller centered on an On-Air Personality.

Recommended articles

Balogun took to Instagram on Thursday with a post announcing that she is set to star alongside actor, Valentine Ohu.

"New movie alert. I’m excited to be joining the cast and crew of #LastCallMovie. What would you do if your past came to haunt you live on air? Last Call is written and directed by @sholathompson1. Let’s make magic," the actress wrote on Instagram.

According to a Shock NG exclusive, the thriller written by top On-Air Personality Shola Thompson, will follow a popular female on-air personality who faces the consequences of her past life in front of her adoring listeners.

News of 'Last Call' comes nearly a year after Balogun's feature in the lead role of Inkblot's 'Charge and Bail.' Prior to the Uyoyou Adia directed dramedy, the star actress had earned multiple award nominations for playing the titular character in Trino Motion Pictures' supernatural thriller 'Sylvia.'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

9ice showcases the dynamic ways Fuji intertwines with Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

9ice showcases the dynamic ways Fuji intertwines with Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

Major AJ: The Time Travelling Superstar

Major AJ: The Time Travelling Superstar

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Trending

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Groovy & Phyna showcase s*x style in new clip

BBNaijs season 7 housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

Legendary Nigerian Armed Robber, Shina Rambo

Ramsey Nouah teases first-look at Shina Rambo biopic

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Bella reveals why she can never end things with Sheggz