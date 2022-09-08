Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

Balogun took to Instagram on Thursday with a post announcing that she is set to star alongside actor, Valentine Ohu.

"New movie alert. I’m excited to be joining the cast and crew of #LastCallMovie. What would you do if your past came to haunt you live on air? Last Call is written and directed by @sholathompson1. Let’s make magic," the actress wrote on Instagram.

According to a Shock NG exclusive, the thriller written by top On-Air Personality Shola Thompson, will follow a popular female on-air personality who faces the consequences of her past life in front of her adoring listeners.