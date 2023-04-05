The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zagg debuts Official TV Commercial as BB Titans ends with a bang!

#FeatureByZagga: The commercial titled "that's our kind of energy" perfectly portrayed the mutual buzz, energy and fun-spirited nature that the brand and its consumers share.

Filled with energy, vibrancy and dynamism synonymous with the BB Titans Show —the inter-country franchise of the Big Brother Reality TV show— the commercial titled "that's our kind of energy" perfectly portrayed the mutual buzz, energy and fun-spirited nature that the brand and its consumers share.

"Zagg is a unique beverage," remarked Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc., "in that it has warmed its way into the hearts of the younger ones. Through this commercial, we have been able to exhibit the energy and confidence that comes with being a member of the Zagg nation. But more than that, Zagg energy drink has come to fuel the youths of this nation with the intuition, drive and all-round invigoration needed to keep up with the global trends of our society today."

"Being one of the sponsors of the BB Titans show was, indeed, no mean feat", Sandra Amachree—Senior Manager - Media, Brand PR and sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries Plc.— noted on sponsoring the highly popular show, "However, as a brand that is committed to energising the youths to do more exploits, I must say that it has been a pleasure watching hundreds of thousands connect with the brand because that is what the brand is about —energy, fun and youthfulness.

Zagg Energy's pilot commercial during the Big Brother Titans Show finale was a great success. It not only introduced the brand's unique beverage to a broader audience but also captured the energy and spirit of the show and its consumers.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByZagga

