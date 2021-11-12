Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmys

Slated for November 22, 2021, the award ceremony which honours worldwide excellence in television programming worldwide will see the Emmy-nominated actress and comedian share the stage with presenters including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Tony-nominated actor Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana, and Angélica.

Orji's latest gig comes amid the release of the final season of HBO hit series 'Insecure' where she stars alongside Issa Rae as Molly Carter. The comedian cum actress also enjoyed an impressive year with the release of her critically acclaimed stand-up comedy special 'Momma, I Made It' which was shot in both Nigeria and the US.