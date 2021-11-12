Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji has been unveiled as this year's host for the 49th International Emmy Awards.
Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmys
The 49th International Emmy Awards is slated for November 22, 2021.
Slated for November 22, 2021, the award ceremony which honours worldwide excellence in television programming worldwide will see the Emmy-nominated actress and comedian share the stage with presenters including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Tony-nominated actor Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana, and Angélica.
Orji's latest gig comes amid the release of the final season of HBO hit series 'Insecure' where she stars alongside Issa Rae as Molly Carter. The comedian cum actress also enjoyed an impressive year with the release of her critically acclaimed stand-up comedy special 'Momma, I Made It' which was shot in both Nigeria and the US.
This year's International Emmys spots 44 nominees from 24 countries across the globe. The event which will see both guests and nominees in attendance will follow strict Covid-19 guidelines. Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on the awards' website.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng