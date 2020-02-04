Yul Edochie has warned men who have a thing for taking advantage of vulnerable women by asking for sex in return for job positions.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. According to him, any man who demands sex from a woman before giving her a job will face the repercussions in the future. He also said a number of his colleagues in Nollywood have suffered a similar fate.

"I condemn sex for jobs completely. If na ur way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives you make sure you do not fail her. If she swears for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men especially Nollywood practitioners," he tweeted.

It is not clear who Yul Edochie is trying to shade but from his tweet, he obviously has a list of people in Nollywood who have been affected by this statement.

However, this is not the first time Yul will be calling out his colleagues in Nollywood. Recall that in 2018 the actor revealed that the relationship between actors in the movie industry wasn't as rosy as imagined.