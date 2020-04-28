As the coronavirus continues to force the film industry to adjust to its crippling realities, YouTube has announced a brilliant new idea to bring film makers together through technology.

The streaming platform unveiled a 10-day digital film festival titled 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' . The virtual reality show produced and organized by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises will partner with 20 film festival organizations including Cannes and Sundance to host the festival with submissions across the globe.

The first of its kind zero ads, free to stream festival will premiere from May 29-June 7, 2020 and will feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and panel discussions from the following festivals:

Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian, International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, TIFF, Tribeca Film Festival, Venice Film Festival among others.