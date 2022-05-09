YouTube Go is shutting down this August

According to the company, the new move will enable users enjoy improvements made to the main app.

“When we launched YouTube Go in 2016, it was designed for viewers in locations where connectivity, data prices, and low-end devices prevented us from delivering the best experience in the main YouTube app. Since then, YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community,” an excerpt from the post reads.

Mainly available to android users, YouTube Go was first introduced in areas like India and Indonesia where users struggled to access the main app due to slow network and high data prices. The lite version allowed users download videos to view offline as well as the ability to reduce the quality of videos by adjusting the MB.