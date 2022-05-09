RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
The streaming platform made the announcement in a blogpost shared last week.

According to the company, the new move will enable users enjoy improvements made to the main app.

“When we launched YouTube Go in 2016, it was designed for viewers in locations where connectivity, data prices, and low-end devices prevented us from delivering the best experience in the main YouTube app. Since then, YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community,” an excerpt from the post reads.

Mainly available to android users, YouTube Go was first introduced in areas like India and Indonesia where users struggled to access the main app due to slow network and high data prices. The lite version allowed users download videos to view offline as well as the ability to reduce the quality of videos by adjusting the MB.

YouTube has over the years improved on the main app. Users are now able to efficiently run the app slower networks with plans already in motion to help people with limited data.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

