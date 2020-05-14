DStv and GOtv customers can turn up and dance in the comfort of their homes with a brand new Africa Magic show, ‘Turn Up Friday With Pepsi’, available on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 & GOtv Channel 2) from Friday, 15th April 2020 for the next 10 weeks!

“As Nigerians spend more time at home amid the pandemic ‘Turn Up Friday with Pepsi’ is bringing DJ music party to everyone right in their living rooms and Africa Magic remains at the forefront of giving them a great time of fun and excitement. We consistently look for innovative ways to thrill and entertain our viewers and to this end, we are pleased to announce a new DJ music and dance party coming to your TV screens this weekend.

‘Turn Up Friday With Pepsi’ will ensure that our viewers have all they need to dance to their favourite music and have fun in their living rooms, with the best selection of exciting music and club mixes”, says Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

“We are glad that Pepsi is sponsoring the Friday night of unlimited fun and excitement, doing it the Naija way,” says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

DStv and GOtv customers can join Hype man extraordinaire and self-acclaimed Energy gad- Do2tun as he hosts the biggest and most refreshing party on TV with ‘Turn Up Friday With Pepsi’ broadcast live every Friday for three hours from 9:30pm-midnight! Viewers can look forward to DJ Obi kicking off the show this weekend and during the weeks ahead, DJ’s like; DJ Neptune, DJ Sose, DJ Lambo, DJ Consequence and many more will turn up the heat in our homes!

Your favourite DJ music and dance party premieres on Africa Magic channels

Segun Ogunleye, Marketing Manager Seven-Up Bottling Company says: “As a brand that is at the forefront of music and contemporary pop culture, Pepsi is proud to collaborate with Africa Magic to bring the best of music and entertainment to our millions of consumers now more than ever with Turn up Friday with Pepsi. Our consumers are always the life of the party, an experience they have missed while they adhere to the safety precautions due to the pandemic. So, we decided to bring the musical experience to them as we continue to refresh them the way we know how to. We are particularly excited as the premiere edition is with our own Pepsi DJ ambassador, DJ Obi. We are indeed in for great times in the next 10 weeks.”

Viewers at home can join in on the live broadcast by tweeting their song requests and messages, which will be displayed on the screen during the show and many more fun activities. For more information on these shows, visit www.africamagic.tv and follow the social media updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #AMPepsiTurnUp

Stay connected or reconnect on any of these DStv packages – Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga; and GOtv packages – Max, Jolli to get your body moving with other party goers.

