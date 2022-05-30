RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

You can’t win with the Nigerian audience - filmmaker Biodun Stephen laments

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

’The Wildflower’ Director Biodun Stephen has lamented the conundrum of Nollywood filmmakers.

Biodun Stephen [Instatgram/@biodunstephen]
In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 29, the filmmaker shared the near-impossibility of satisfying the Nigerian audience.

When you tell comedic stories, they complain…e no just make sense. When you tell juju stories; see how they are projecting us. When you tell romance stories, this love no dey realistic. When you tell dad human angle stories; Abeg nobody wan dey cry. When you tell stories to just entertain; which kain nanzenze be this; when you tell dramatic stories; too dry sef…” Stephen wrote.

With the Nigerian audience, you can’t get it right, you can’t win. So dear filmmaker or actor; put your best foot forward, and know with ya chest say you gave the film your all,” the director continued.

While it is unclear what inspired the rant, two of the filmmaker’s films - ‘The Wildflowers’ and ‘Strangers’ are currently in cinemas.

Both directed by Stephen, ‘The Wildflower’ premiered last weekend and has so far made N11 million in box office while ‘Strangers’ is getting set for a Houston, Texas premiere this June. The titles released in cinemas weeks apart.

Meanwhile, Stephen is currently working on a new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

