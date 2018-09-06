Pulse.ng logo
Yomi Adenuga worked on episodes of Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtle

Yomi Adenuga Nigerian photographer who worked on 13 episodes of 'Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtle'

Yomi Adenuga is a young Nigerian who worked on 13 episodes of Teenage Ninja Mutan Turtles.

  • Published:
play Yomi Adenuga is a young Nigerian who worked on 13 episodes of Teenage Ninja Mutan Turtles.

Yomi Adenuga is the young and only Nigerian who has worked on 13 episodes of Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

investigations conducted by Pulse revealed that Adenuga worked as a Lighting and Compositing artist at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Los Angeles, the United States of America for eight months.

ALSO READ: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2' tops box office with $35.3 million

During his eight months stint with the global animation studio, which began in 2016 and ended in 2017, Adenuga worked on 13 episodes that include The Forgotten Swordsman; Scroll of the Demodragon;  Owari; Requiem; The Tale of Tiger Claw; Tokka vs. The World; The Power Inside Her; Darkest Plight; The Super Shredder; Bat in the Belfry; Mutant Gangland; The Insecta Trifecta; and Broken Foot.

play (Yomi Adenuga)

 

Aside from working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Adenuga also worked on other Nickelodeon animation movies like 'Albert.'

Unknown details about Yomi Adenuga

Pulse reliably gathered that until 2014, the young photographer worked in Nigeria as the Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Photography studios in Nigeria.

After graduating from Covenant University, where he studied Building technology, Adenuga started his photography studio where he worked with Eva Alordiah, Dr. Sid and D’Prince amongst other Nigerian acts.

Adenuga currently works as the VFX Supervisor at SunnyBoy Entertainment cow-owned by Emmy-nominated writers Harold Hayes Jr, and Craig S. Phillips in California.

