Yetunde Akilapa caught at her 5th attempt to burgle a house

Yetunde Akilapa is in the news again and it's for getting caught while trying to burgle a house in Ketu area of Lagos state.

The arrest of the one time actress made it the fifth time she has been nabbed and charged for unlawful entry and attempt to burgle someone's house.

According to reports, Akilapa was caught and handed over to the police while trying to gain entrance into an apartment on in Ajao estate, Oluwalogbon area of Ketu, Lagos state.

The fifth arrest is coming six months after she was arrested and charged to court for burglary and stealing valuables to the tune of N7million at an apartment situated inside Mutairu street, Shangisha area of Ketu, Lagos.

As it had happened in previous attempts, Akilapa was caught with a bunch of master keys, which she intends using to gain entry.

In 2014 after she was arrested for burglary and stealing, she said he needed prayers to overcome the spiritual attack on her.

“I am not a thief. I didn't steal anything. I don’t know what is happening to me. I have every reason to believe my problem is spiritual.

I can't even explain the circumstance I found myself. I am fed up with life. I am not what people think I am. God please help me out of this mess.

As I am speaking with you now, I am in Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the face of God and I believe I would get out of this dilemma one day. I am not a kleptomaniac.”

4 other times Yetunde Akilapa has been caught burgling houses