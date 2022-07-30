Yaw to lead 'My Flatmates' cast in 'Sparadise' comedy series

Starring the comic cast of hit TV series 'My Flatmates', 'Sparadise' captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

The series premieres exclusively from August 4, Mondays to Fridays on ST Nollywood Plus Channel as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app. The John Njamah and Patrick Nkamiang directed comedy premiered at an exclusive event last Thursday.

Speaking at the premiere, the show's producer Yaw said: “For the choice of cast, some of the actors were specifically written for the role Kunle Remi, Ngozi Nwosu, the albino guy, Expatriate, Buchi, Senator, Lolo. Some of the characters were written for them.

“It’s comedy and whether you like it or not, you can never have enough of laughter; and with the situation of things in the country, we need more of it. So 'Sparadise' is an educational, interesting, interactive, and real-life situation that you just bring in to bear.

“Don’t forget that 90 per cent of the sitcom that you see on TV is our day-to-day reality. It is what is happening to everybody. So, this everyday reality is delivered differently using comics,” the seasoned actor added.