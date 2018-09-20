Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Will Smith's brother collaborates with AMAA's organisers

AMAA 2018 Will Smith's younger brother partners with award's organisers

Peace disclosed that Harry Smith has officially partnered with AMAA through his film distribution company, Smith Global Media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe play Peace disclosed that Harry Smith has officially partnered with AMAA through his film distribution company, Smith Global Media.

Will Smith's younger brother, Harry Smith has collaborated with the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ahead of the 2018 edition in Rwanda.

The awards Chief Executive Officer, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe made this known in a recent chat with Pulse.

Peace disclosed that Harry Smith has officially partnered with AMAA through his film distribution company, Smith Global Media.

She said the partnership between Smith Global Media and AMAA will help African filmmakers chart a new course in film distribution across the continent.

"This year, AMAA has collaborated with Smith Global Media, which is run by Will Smith's younger brother to discuss films distribution at the African Business Roundtable in Rwanda, Kigali, ahead of the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony," Peace said.

Smith Global Media is an international distribution company that packages, acquires, markets, and distributes independent film and television content.

ALSO READ:  NEGATIVE CRITICISM OF YOUR FILM DOESN'T ALWAYS MEAN SOMEONE IS 'HATING."

Peace further added that Martins Gbados, the filmmaker behind 'A soldier's Story,' will be handling the roundtable discussion for AMAA in Kigali.

'Isoken', Toyin Aimakhu, 'Ojukokoro gets AMAA nominations

"Lost Cafe," "Isoken," "Ojukokoro," Seun Ajayi, Joke Silva, Toyin Aimakhu among others have been revealed as the nominees for the 2018 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The nominees were revealed on Friday, August 4, 2018, at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The award ceremony will hold on October 20, 2018 at  Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimonybullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet

Related Articles

AMAA 2018 "Lost Cafe," "Isoken," "Ojukokoro," Seun Ajayi, Joke Silva, Toyin Aimakhu among nominees
AMAA 2016 This photo of RMD, Pete Edochie from awards night is perfect
2017 AMAA Awards Organizers of event call for entries
Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 6th edition of film festival to kick off September 30
Peace Anyiam Osigwe AMAA founder responds to outage, blames rain, thunderstorm
NEA 2016 Daniel K Daniel, Ramsey Nouah, IK Ogbonna, Femi Jacobs battle for best actor
AMVCA 2018 The biggest snubs and surprises of the nominations
AMVCA 2018 Nigerian celebs, fans react to award nominees and nominations on Twitter
Pulse List 5 most underrated Nollywood actresses
IK Ogbonna Why actor isn't surprised by his AMVCA nomination for "Excess Luggage"

Movies

Lola Soneyin's “The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives” to hit London theatre
The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi's Wives Lola Shoneyin's debut novel set to hit the stage in Lagos
Farming Lionsgate acquires British movie starring Genevieve Nnaji after TIFF premiere
Faraday Okoro's "Nigerian Prince" will premiere at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
The Nigerian Prince Movie starring Tina Mba, Bimbo Manuel will hit US cinemas on October 19
Desmond Elliot Watch trailer for actor's upcoming film, 'That Which Binds Us'
X
Advertisement