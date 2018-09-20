Will Smith's brother collaborates with AMAA's organisers

news

Will Smith's younger brother, Harry Smith has collaborated with the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ahead of the 2018 edition in Rwanda.

The awards Chief Executive Officer, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe made this known in a recent chat with Pulse.

Peace disclosed that Harry Smith has officially partnered with AMAA through his film distribution company, Smith Global Media.

She said the partnership between Smith Global Media and AMAA will help African filmmakers chart a new course in film distribution across the continent.

"This year, AMAA has collaborated with Smith Global Media, which is run by Will Smith's younger brother to discuss films distribution at the African Business Roundtable in Rwanda, Kigali, ahead of the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony," Peace said.

Smith Global Media is an international distribution company that packages, acquires, markets, and distributes independent film and television content.

Peace further added that Martins Gbados, the filmmaker behind 'A soldier's Story,' will be handling the roundtable discussion for AMAA in Kigali.

'Isoken', Toyin Aimakhu, 'Ojukokoro gets AMAA nominations

"Lost Cafe," "Isoken," "Ojukokoro," Seun Ajayi, Joke Silva, Toyin Aimakhu among others have been revealed as the nominees for the 2018 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The nominees were revealed on Friday, August 4, 2018, at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The award ceremony will hold on October 20, 2018 at Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.