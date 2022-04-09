RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor says he accepts the decision of the Academy.

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]
Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

Will Smith has made his first comment following the Academy's verdict on his infamous Oscars slap.

Recommended articles

Smith, in a statement shared by the Washington Post, confirmed his acceptance of the decade-long ban.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision," Smith reportedly said in the statement.

The Academy's board of governors had on Friday, April 8, announced that the actor will be unable to virtually or physically attend any Academy related event including the Oscars for 10 years.

Prior to the ban, Smith had released a statement last week announcing his resignation from the Academy. In the statement, the actor expressed regret over the infamous attack.

Recall that Smith left jaws hanging after he slapped Chris Rock at the televised award ceremony over a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett's bald head.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Tonto Dikeh takes back Toyota Hilux truck she bought for her ex Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh takes back Toyota Hilux truck she bought for her ex Prince Kpokpogri

LOTTO64BANKS and 5 other Hood Reps up for eviction in the Naija Hood Rep Reality TV Show

LOTTO64BANKS and 5 other Hood Reps up for eviction in the Naija Hood Rep Reality TV Show

Nkechi Blessing's estranged husband says she only married him for s*x and to ruin him

Nkechi Blessing's estranged husband says she only married him for s*x and to ruin him

Inkblot debuts official trailer for 'The Blood Covenant'

Inkblot debuts official trailer for 'The Blood Covenant'

Prowess releases new single 'Asake'

Prowess releases new single 'Asake'

Kizz Daniel delivers yet again a visually pleasing video with hit single 'Oshe'

Kizz Daniel delivers yet again a visually pleasing video with hit single 'Oshe'

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BOJ, DJ Neptune,Yemi Alade, and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BOJ, DJ Neptune,Yemi Alade, and others

Trending

Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu” ,dies at 49

Dejo Tunfulu

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

GRAMMYs 2022: Here is the full list of presenters and performers

Grammy Awards

'Game of Thrones' spin-off, 'House of the Dragon' finally lands premiere date

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' [Twitter]