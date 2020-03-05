Movies from the 90s might be ridden with huge technical flaws but those days are invaluable to the industry for a good number of reasons.

It was an era that saw the birth of stories with depth made by filmmakers with grit. Filmmakers of the 90s explored angles filmmakers are now too scared to try. One of such angles is the making of heist films.

There are a couple of heist films made in the 90s but one of the first and best is 'Oracle' directed by Andy Amenechi and produced by Ojiofor Ezeanyaeche.

Imagine all the things that could go wrong from robbing a deity of its symbolic mask and you’ll have the gory repercussions portrayed in'Oracle'.

The heist themed thriller opens to a highway robbery that ends in a crossfire between the robbers and the police. The introductory scene flops inclusive, set the mood for the coming scenes.

Uche (Ejike Asiegbu), Obinna (Saint Obi) try to convince Donatus (Charles Okafor) that stealing the mask of the revered deity Ogbakiri could have no fatal consequences. The trio then elicits the help of Uncle Ifedi ( Enebeli Elebuwa) and Chief Odimkpa ( Pete Edochie). Stealing the mask erupts a trail of disturbing deaths starting with Asiegbu’s character.

1998 poster for 'Oracle film [IMDb]

22 years after the film’s release, Dagogo Diminas’s gold-painted, blonde-haired Punisher who metes out justice on the mask thieves does everything but induce fear. But, it’s impressive how our veteran filmmakers created entertaining pictures from meagre budgets.

Crew

Executive Producer/ Producer: Ojiofor Ezeanyaeche

Story: Ojiofor Ezeanyaeche

Screenplay: Joe Dundun

Makeup: Dagogo Daminas

Visual Effects: Simisola Opeodu

Cinematographer: Steve Enahoro