RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Whitemoney becomes Hypo most hygienic housemate week 1

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Just 2 weeks into the Big Brother “Shine ya Eye” season 6 Show, Hypo -makers of the Nigerian most preferred bleach and Toilet Cleaner is identifying with the most hygiene conscious housemates who amongst others have distinguished themselves in ensuring that every part of the house stays clean and well disinfected.

Whitemoney becomes Hypo most hygienic housemate week 1

Through #HypoHygienemeter and #DisinfectwithHypo post on Hypo Instagram page, fans are encouraged to post screenshots of their favourite Housemate while cleaning and disinfecting the house and comment on how they have been able to sustain a hygienic environment within the house.

Recommended articles

For week 1, Whitemoney garnered the highest number of impressions, making him emerge the most Hygienic Housemate for the very first week.

Makky Chukwuma, the Administrative Manager- Whitemoney Team stopped by Hypo for some shots.
Makky Chukwuma, the Administrative Manager- Whitemoney Team stopped by Hypo for some shots. Pulse Nigeria

According to Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach – Mr. Akintayo Akinseloyin who disclosed that most hygienic Housemate will emerge every week. This is a way to encourage everyone that keeping the environment clean and disinfected is quite rewarding and should be considered as one of the most important aspect of healthy living.

Whitemoney Administrative manager, Makky Chukwuma , Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Brand manager Hypo Bleach, Akinseloyin Akintayo, Brand manager Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Anele Chidera During the presentation for the most hygienic housemate week 1 of the Big Brother Naija season 6 in Lagos.
Whitemoney Administrative manager, Makky Chukwuma , Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Brand manager Hypo Bleach, Akinseloyin Akintayo, Brand manager Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Anele Chidera During the presentation for the most hygienic housemate week 1 of the Big Brother Naija season 6 in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations Whitemoney for distinguishing himself as the most Hygiene conscious of the week and we hope others will emulate his passion for cleanliness and hygiene spirit.

For further information and updates on hygiene conscious housemates (#HypoHygienemeter and #DisinfectwithHypo ), pls follow @hypogowipeo.

#FeaturebyHypo

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

With his 5-track EP ‘Bad Place,’ Zick deserves your attention [Pulse EP Review]

The Lojay Affair [Pulse Event Review]

The Double H redefines luxury living with new AD

Actress Doris Chima dies after battling cancer

Whitemoney becomes Hypo most hygienic housemate week 1

Rixel Studios x Glitch Africa team up to produce a documentary

'Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice' - Kaffy

You should listen to ‘Magiq and Melodies’ by Magiq [Pulse EP Review]

BBNaija 2021: Arin, Princess have been evicted from the game