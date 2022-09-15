RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

WhatsApp teases trailer for 'Naija Odyssey', a short film on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film narrated by Antetokounmpo will launch on Amazon Prime Video this September.

Movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo titled rise set for June
Movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo titled rise set for June

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has unveiled a sizzling new trailer for 'Naija Odyssey', its debut entertainment project on NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Recommended articles

Details: According to WhatsApp, the 12-minute short film set to premiere on Prime Video on September 21, 2022, will follow Antetokounmpo's "origin story of many origins as he reconciles his roots, birthplace and sense of belonging between cross-cultural worlds."

The film will feature the Greek-Nigerian basketball champion and his mother, Veronica narrating different moments in his life as journey loosely based on Greek epic poem 'The Odyssey.'

“In Greece, my teachers told stories of travelers battling the sea, fighting to find their way home — to find themselves,” Antetokounmpo narrates in the trailer. “I was on that same journey.”

Watch the trailer:

“‘Naija Odyssey’ is a story that reinforces how WhatsApp helps us embrace our multifaceted lives,” said Vivian Odior, WhatsApp’s global head of marketing on the inspiration for the short. “In navigating relationships, identity, and even adversity, WhatsApp is there - enabling you to embrace all sides of you by connecting you to those who matter most.”

'Naija Odyssey' directed by filmmakers Nono Ayuso and Rodrigo Inada and edited by Mikkel E.G. Nielsen. The short film comes in the wake of Disney's 'Rise', a biopic of the Antetokounmpo. The Akin Omotoso directed feature film premiered in June to critical acclaim.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WhatsApp teases trailer for 'Naija Odyssey', a short film on Giannis Antetokounmpo

WhatsApp teases trailer for 'Naija Odyssey', a short film on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

Ranking 9ice's Top 30 songs [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Ranking 9ice's Top 30 songs [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Naija Star Search: VJ Adams unveiled as host as main show begins

Naija Star Search: VJ Adams unveiled as host as main show begins

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Trending

Big Brother Naija season 7 [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Deji Morafa BBNaija season 7 fake housemate [Instagram/dejimorafa]

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Bella, Sheggz and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

Phyna slams Sheggz and Bella [Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Who raised you? - Phyna slams Bella and Sheggz in food fight