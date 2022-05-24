RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

What would you do for water? Watch ‘Ayinde’ short film

Award-winning child actor Oluwanifemi Lawal stars in Suss productions' latest project, a short film titled 'Ayinde'.

Ayinde short film [Instagram/themuhammadatta]

The 'The Man of God' actor plays the titular character in the soul-searching Abiola Sobo directed short film.

The official synopsis reads: "After a long day at school and playing soccer with his friends, Ayinde heads home to meet an empty house and not a drop of water to drink. His thirst leads him on a hunt for water; the lack of empathy from several people he meets along the way pushes him to make a very costly decision."

Written by Folashayo Oke Sobo, 'Ayinde' was shot by celebrated cinematographer Muhammad Ahmed Atta and recently launched on YouTube. The six-minute short film is produced by Tomiwa Abraham and executive produced by Folashayo Oke Sobo and Abiodun Shote.

'Ayinde' also stars Peace Oni, Abdulrasaq Ajose, Mustapha Abdul Mumin, Omololu Sodiya, Andrea Peregrino, Francisca M. Adetokunbo, Adeleke Damilare and Tomiwa Abraham.

Watch the short film:

