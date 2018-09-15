What Just Happened? makes cinema debut

news

Ufuoma Mcdermott's latest comedy, What Just Happened? starring Toyin Johnson, Segun Arinze and Mike Ezuruonye has made its debut in the cinemas.

The movie made its cinema debut on Friday, September 14, 2018 in all cinemas across Nigeria.

Other popular acts in the movie are Hafeez Oyetoro, MC Abbey and Funny Bone.

The movie is coming on the heels of the actress' success at her first shot as a filmmaker with the movie, "Christmas is Coming."

About "What Just Happened"

In What Just Happened, a one hour journey to Ibadan turns into a long day of disaster when a returnee professor's superior attitude is tested.

ALSO READ: Meet the cast of Ufuoma McDermott's What Just Happened

During her testimony in a church, as the professor recounts her experience before an impatient crowd, more commotion ensues.

The professor who goes in search of a man takes up her brother’s offer for the position of a visiting lecturer at the University of Ibadan.

Partly, (this was) as a result of her high-handedness and selfishness. The entire movie is a testimony, which is being recounted in church.