Controversial American media mogul, Wendy Williams recently shocked fans with the release of her self titled biopic where she opens up on explosive insights into her career and marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The movie which premiered exclusively on US television, Lifetime on January 30, was executive produced by Wendy and directed by Daren Grant.

Narrated by Ciera Payton who plays Wendy in the biopic, the story reveals some scathing details about her 21-year marriage to Hunter.

The TV host's side of the story describes her former manager and ex-husband as a 'serial cheat' before and during their marriage while sharing how she discovered he was having the infamous affair that led to the arrival of his love child and subsequently, the end of their marriage in 2019.

The famed TV star also opened up about getting her boobs done, suffering multiple miscarriages and dealing with a cocaine addiction amid struggling to grow her media career.

Following the explosive biopic, Wendy released a tell-all documentary 'Wendy Williams: What a Mess!'. Both shows were exclusively broadcast on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer: