We will never get over the deaths of these fictional characters

Babatunde Lawal

Have you ever told yourself "it's just a film", just to keep yourself from crying? We sometimes get so emotionally connected to characters in most of our movies, and that is why when they die we feel a deep and personal sense of loss.

Ned Stark
Ned Stark

Film is a very emotional medium and most times it is argued that the best of films are the ones that appeal to our emotions more than our intellect. That's why we get connected with this character on an emotional level and tend to feel it when they die.

Here is a list of top deaths of characters that really broke our hearts:

We can never get over these deaths. Nairobi was everyone's friend, everyone's favorite character. Despite the fact that many didn't enjoy Tokyo's actions, we felt her death and sacrifice.

And just when we were so in love with these characters, boom; The show producers decide to kill them.

Tokyo's final words to Rio will linger in our hearts for a long time. “Don’t Be So Sad. Something Ends Today. But Now Is The First Day Of Your Next Life.”

Nairobi & Tokyo (Money Heist)
Nairobi & Tokyo (Money Heist) Pulse Nigeria

There are other deaths that made our heads spin a bit, like Cedric Diggory and Dumbledore's. But, deaths like Doddy's is what put the icing on the cake and made the entire Harry Potter fans weep.

Also, when Snape drew his last breath and revealed all the secrets he had always held dear to his heart and this took the show to a different level.. He went from being the most hated character in the Harry Potter series to the most loved one in just that moment.

Dobby (Harrypotter)
Dobby (Harrypotter) Pulse Nigeria
Snape (Harrypotter)
Snape (Harrypotter) Pulse Nigeria

Brooks was not the major star in Shawshank. He was just an old library keeper but the circumstances regarding his death will make anyone weep.

It hurts to see that just when Brooks is trying to live a normal life outside the cell, he just couldn’t, as he spent all his life inside the prison Shawshank. And finally, he just decided to give up. "I don't like it here, I'm tired of being afraid all the time"

Brooks (The Shawshank Redemption)
Brooks (The Shawshank Redemption) Pulse Nigeria

This hurts really deep because we have been acclimatized with our lead character's word of uncertainty and that uncertainty however has guided him to treasure even if he doesn't know it.

However, when Bubba, his best friend dies, we cannot but shed hot tears. I still remember that final moment till today.

Bubba (Forrest Gump)
Bubba (Forrest Gump) Pulse Nigeria

The sight of the honorable hero being cut down at the order of the sniveling and illegitimate King Joffrey, in front of Ned's young daughters and all of King's Landing no less, is another death we can seem to forget quickly.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.
