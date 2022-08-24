We will never get over the deaths of these fictional characters

Here is a list of top deaths of characters that really broke our hearts:

Nairobi & Tokyo (Money Heist)

We can never get over these deaths. Nairobi was everyone's friend, everyone's favorite character. Despite the fact that many didn't enjoy Tokyo's actions, we felt her death and sacrifice.

And just when we were so in love with these characters, boom; The show producers decide to kill them.

Tokyo's final words to Rio will linger in our hearts for a long time. “Don’t Be So Sad. Something Ends Today. But Now Is The First Day Of Your Next Life.”

Doddy & Snape (Harry Potter)

There are other deaths that made our heads spin a bit, like Cedric Diggory and Dumbledore's. But, deaths like Doddy's is what put the icing on the cake and made the entire Harry Potter fans weep.

Also, when Snape drew his last breath and revealed all the secrets he had always held dear to his heart and this took the show to a different level.. He went from being the most hated character in the Harry Potter series to the most loved one in just that moment.

Brooks (The Shawshank Redemption)

Brooks was not the major star in Shawshank. He was just an old library keeper but the circumstances regarding his death will make anyone weep.

It hurts to see that just when Brooks is trying to live a normal life outside the cell, he just couldn’t, as he spent all his life inside the prison Shawshank. And finally, he just decided to give up. "I don't like it here, I'm tired of being afraid all the time"

Bubba (Forrest Gump)

This hurts really deep because we have been acclimatized with our lead character's word of uncertainty and that uncertainty however has guided him to treasure even if he doesn't know it.

However, when Bubba, his best friend dies, we cannot but shed hot tears. I still remember that final moment till today.

Eddard "Ned" Stark (Game of Thrones)