We have trained several movie practitioners - AMAA CEO

Peace Anyiam Osigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, has said over 10,000 movie practitioners across Africa have been trained under some of its programmes.

Speaking to Pulse in a private chat, Peace said the Africa Movie Academy engages movie practitioners by creating opportunities in the movie industries across Africa.

She also said the academy has trained several filmmakers and other practitioners in the movie industry across several parts of Africa.

On AMAA's impact on the African movie industry, Peace said the academy has changed the face of the industry especially in quality control since it berthed in the last 14 years.

She also said one of the ways the academy has been creating opportunities for practitioners in the movie industry is through the Africa Business Roundtable discussion scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on October 18, 2018.

Will Smith's younger brother, Harry Smith has collaborated with the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ahead of the 2018 edition in Rwanda.

The awards Chief Executive Officer, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe made this known in a recent chat with Pulse.

Peace disclosed that Harry Smith has officially partnered with AMAA through his film distribution company, Smith Global Media.

She said the partnership between Smith Global Media and AMAA will help African filmmakers chart a new course in film distribution across the continent.

"This year, AMAA has collaborated with Smith Global Media, which is run by Will Smith's younger brother to discuss films distribution at the African Business Roundtable in Rwanda, Kigali, ahead of the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony," Peace said.