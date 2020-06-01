Conversations surrounding the 1967 civil war, one of Nigeria's most painful historical event, are rarely had especially among young people.

For Ifeoma Chukwuogo's latest project 'No Victors', the filmmaker shares a round table conversation led by media personality Folustorms.

The five-minute clip features young Nigerians in an in depth conversation about Biafra and the civil war.

Watch 'No Victors':

To commemorate the heroes of Biafra, Nollywood film maker, Ifeoma Chukwuogo released a gripping conversation