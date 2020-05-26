In recent times, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nollywood filmmakers have taken to social media as a go-to audition ground.

Actors on the other hand are increasingly trying their hands out with monologues, an unarguable medium of showing acting range. Latest on the list of actors to join the almost trend is British-born Nigerian actress, Uru Eke.

The actress' latest monologue, 'Smile Pretty Alice', written by Joseph Arnone, is impressively gripping for its performance and subject matter.

Watch monologue:

Uru Eke has been in acclaimed productions including Ndani TV's 'Rumour Has It' season one, the Omoni Oboli directed 'Being Mrs Elliot' among others.