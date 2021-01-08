Ace Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani has debuted a brand new short film, 'To Live Again'.

The short film follows the story of a teenage rape victim's journey to recovery. 'To Live Again' explores the damaging psychological effects of abuse and how victims can seek and find the help they desperately need.

Written by Yinka Egbokare, 'To Live Again' stars Bukky Ogunnote, Bunmi Odejimi, Sunkanmi Odejimi and Adebimpe Olaintan.

Watch the short film: