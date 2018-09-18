Pulse.ng logo
Watch trailer for new Marvel big movie Captain Marvel

Marvel has shared the first official trailer for its next big movie, ''Captain Marvel.''

The new trailer for ''Captain Marvel'', starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson, has been released.

The first full trailer for the twenty-first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Tuesday, September 18th, during the Good Morning America show.

The movie which stars Larson, who plays Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel), is joined in the cast by Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, and more.

Following the way the last Marvel movie, ''Avengers: Infinity War'' ended, many have been anticipating the new movie as clearly, Captain Marvel is going to be playing a big part in what’s to come in the next Avengers film.

Captain Marvel is set to hit the theaters on March 8th, 2019.

