Watch trailer for Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Mushin

Linda Ikeji has announced a new reality show titled, "Mushin."

According to Ikeji, the reality show which was shot in Mushin - a neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria - will follow the street fights, drug use, violence against women and rape attempts that happen in the area.



This is Linda Ikeji's second reality show about a neighbourhood in Nigeria. The first is "Ajegunle with Love," a reality show that focuses on the lives of people who were born and brought up there.

The show captures the drama, intrigue, poverty, hustle and grind associated with the neighbourhood.

The announcement of "Mushin" comes days after the media entrepreneur announced "Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria," a dating reality TV show which will feature former Big Brother Nigeria contestant Bally in one house with 25 women.

Just like in the American version, Bally is expected to select a wife from a pool of 25 romantic interests. During the course of the season, he gets to eliminate contestants and is expected to propose to his final choice.