Watch trailer for Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Mushin

Linda Ikeji has released the trailer for her new show shot in one of the roughest parts of Lagos State, Mushin.

  Published:
Linda Ikeji has announced a new reality show titled, "Mushin."

According to Ikeji, the reality show which was shot in Mushin - a neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria - will follow the street fights, drug use, violence against women and rape attempts that happen in the area.

This is Linda Ikeji's second reality show about a neighbourhood in Nigeria. The first is "Ajegunle with Love," a reality show that focuses on the lives of people who were born and brought up there.

The show captures the drama, intrigue, poverty, hustle and grind associated with the neighbourhood.

The announcement of "Mushin" comes days after the media entrepreneur announced "Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria," a dating reality TV show which will feature former Big Brother Nigeria contestant Bally in one house with 25 women.

Just like in the American version, Bally is expected to select a wife from a pool of 25 romantic interests. During the course of the season, he gets to eliminate contestants and is expected to propose to his final choice.

Dear ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a reality show that will keep you riveted to your seats, coming soon exclusively on lindaikeji.tv.. . Former BBN reality star Bally is single, looking for love and ready to settle down. He's our first Hottest Bachelor Nigeria. . . Because we believe in Love and happily-ever-after, LiTV is bringing to you - Hottest Bachelor Nigeria! This show brings one hot bachelor and 25 women under one roof. The bachelor mansion is where it is all happening. Guess who the first Bachelor is... Yes, it's Bally and he is searching for love! If Bally is your kind of man and you are looking for love, then send a one-minute video why you should be one of the girls in the Bachelor mansion. Get ready for the ride of your life, ladies! Use the hashtags: #HBNBally #HottestBachelorBally #LITVBachelor

"Mushin" Nwill join reality shows like King Tonto, Gidi Girls and Oyinbo Wives of Lagos, all exclusive to the recently launched streaming platform, LITV.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

