The Plantain version of Jordan Peele's award-winning thriller, 'Get Out' by Canada based Director Johl is both tastefully created and beautifully performed.

Starring Femi Sobaki as Chris and Blessing Chukwuanu as The Woman, the 2-minute visuals follows a gripping exchange over plantain.

Applaudable is the visuals indepth attention to set design, ensuring an uncanny resemblance to the scene from the 2017 film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Catherine Keener.

Watch the video:

Samuel Johnson also known as Director Johl, is a Lagos born video producer and cinematographer. He has worked on wedding films, commercials, music videos, documentaries and short films.