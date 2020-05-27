Decades after dominating the international and local media space, Nigerian legendary actor, Mazi Ukonu, now 90, is set to have a bio documentary.

The documentary, produced by Center for Memories and The Ukpabi & Chinyere Asika Resource Center, will follow Ukonu's trailblazing musical, acting and broadcasting career.

According to director, Edward Keazor, the documentary will premiere on YouTube on June 6, 2020.

Born on March 5, 1930 in Abia, Nigeria, Mazi Anyaogu Elekwachi Ukonu is one of the first Nigerian actors to star in Hollywood productions including William Witney's 'Panama Say' (1957) and Walter Grauman's 'The Disembodied' (1957).

Watch video: