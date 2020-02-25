Osas Ighodaro and Kehinde Bankole battle child custody in the trailer for 'Mama Drama', produced by Joy Grant-Ekong.

The upcoming drama, a collaboration between RR Business Services and Writers Ink concepts, loosely tells the tale of two friends who become estranged following a legal battle for child custody. From the trailer, ‘Mama Drama’ touches on surrogacy, family ties and marriage.

Bankole and Ighodaro star alongside Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Chinyere Wilfred, Adunni Ade, Kunle Remi and Opeyemi Aiyeola. It opens in cinemas from March 20, 2020.

Watch trailer: