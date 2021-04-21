RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the teaser for Taiwo Egunjobi's 'All Na Vibes'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film will premiere at the 2021 NollywoodWeek Festival in Paris.

'All Na Vibes' directed by Taiwo Egunjobi [Taiwo Egunjobi]

Film director, Taiwo Egunjobi has unveiled his latest project, a feature film that explores youthful alienation titled 'All Na Vibes'.

Produced and edited by Emiolamide Fagbenle, the film inspired by real-life events follows three teenagers and a hitman over a span of five days; dissecting questions on sex, drugs future prospects, different lives intertwine in a tale of violence and violence. 'All Na Vibes' shines a light on the exciting but tragic life of the youth in today's Nigeria.

ALSO READ: How much are writers really worth in Nollywood? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The film stars Tolu Osalie, Tope Tedela, Tega Ethan, Molawa Davis and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko, Babatunde Aderinoye.

Watch the teaser:

