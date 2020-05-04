Award-winning Caribbean film maker, Khris Burton has released the first teaser for his debut Nollywood project.

The 'Maybe Another Time' short film director dropped the scintillating teaser for 'Insensible' , an action drama starring Deborah Giwa and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Burton revealed via Instagram that the upcoming film is his first Nigerian collaboration with HBK Motion Pictures, co-produced by Funso Oladele, Deyemi Okanlawon and powered by Silverbird Distribution and Novaclarius.

It follows the story of Leeah, a bored and lonely bounty hunter. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Watch the teaser: