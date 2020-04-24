Taiwo Egunjobi has released the first teaser for his debut feature film, a love story 'In Ibadan' and it's a beautiful ode to the ancient city of Ibadan where it is set.

'In Ibadan' poster

Written by Issac Ayodeji, 'In Ibadan' is based on an exquisite tale of estranged lovers, Obafemi and Ewa whose return to the ancient city after five years sends them spiraling back to the past.

The film is produced by Centrestage Productions and ContentDock. It stars Temi Fosudo, Goodness Emmanuel, Chris Anyanya, Babatunde Aderinoye, Similolu Olatunji, and Nollywood veteran, Sola Fosudo.

Watch the teaser: