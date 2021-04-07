Bigsam Olatunji's 'Honeymoon Palaver' is finally set to premiere in cinemas April 30 and ahead of its release, the filmmaker has shared an official poster and teaser.

Originally titled 'Honeymoon Nightmare', production for the new comedy wrapped up back in 2020 alongside the Olatunji's upcoming drama titled 'Mimi'.

Scripted by Saviour King Bob and produced by Wale Osagie, the feature film follows the hilarious tale of a couple's nightmarish experiences at their honeymoon hotel. From gossipy ghosts to cantankerous staff, the newlyweds must struggle through the twists and turns of the haunted hotel.

The comedy stars Yvonne Jegede and Deyemi Okanlawon in leading roles alongside Ufoma McDermott, Nkechi Blessing and Lateef Adedimeji.

Watch the teaser: