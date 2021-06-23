RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezuruonye star in new film 'Bitter Rain' [Teaser]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new Krystal FIlmworks production is directed by Toka McBaror.

Cast of 'Bitter Rain' movie directed by Toka McBaror [Instagram]

Erica Nlewedim is set to star alongside AY Makun, Zubby Michael, Mike Ezuruonye, Alexx Ekubo and Stan Nze in a new Toka McBaror directed feature film titled 'Bitter Rain'.

A teaser for the new movie recently debuted on social media, introducing its exciting cast. According to reports, the film was shot in Asaba, Delta state around March.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's Comic Republic signs international deal to adapt African superheroes for film & TV

Details including its release date and synopsis are currently under wraps but we can confirm that the film is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media. It also stars Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.

Watch the teaser:

