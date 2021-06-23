Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezuruonye star in new film 'Bitter Rain' [Teaser]
The new Krystal FIlmworks production is directed by Toka McBaror.
A teaser for the new movie recently debuted on social media, introducing its exciting cast. According to reports, the film was shot in Asaba, Delta state around March.
Details including its release date and synopsis are currently under wraps but we can confirm that the film is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media. It also stars Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.
Watch the teaser:
