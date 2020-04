Boats Films is back with the concluding part of its suspense-filled one cast short film 'How May I Help You?".

The short film stars Flora Chiedo as Dami, a customer service agent who discovers an impending date night might be more than she bargains for.

Watch the short film:

Crew

Executive Producer: Chidinma Aroyewun

Director: Aroyewun Babajide

Story: Aroyewun Babajide

Camera: Baptist Akinseun

Sound: Olumide Benedict