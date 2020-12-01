Play Network Studios have debuted the official trailer for the anticipated remake of 1994 supernatural thriller, 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent'.

The remake directed by Tosin Igho surprisingly stars media personality, Idia Aisien in what will be her Nollywood breakout role.

Idia will star alongside Ndidi Obi, Shaffy Bello, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Kenneth Okolie among others in the movie billed for a December 20 release.

Watch the trailer: