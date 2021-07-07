Watch Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezeruonye in 'Bitter Rain' trailer
The film is is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media.
Directed by Toka McBaror, the film stars AY Makun, Zubby Michael, Mike Ezuruonye, Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze, Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.
The movie was shot earlier on in the year in Delta state and is reportedly one of the earliest projects reality star, Erica Nlewedim worked on after the Big Brother reality show.
Plot details are currently under wraps but expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The film will be distributed by FilmOne.
Watch the trailer:
