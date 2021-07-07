RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezeruonye in 'Bitter Rain' trailer

The film is is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media.

'Bitter Rain' trailer [Instagram/tokamcbaror]

Producers of forthcoming Nollywood film, 'Bitter Rain' have debuted a trailer ahead of news of its theatrical release.

Directed by Toka McBaror, the film stars AY Makun, Zubby Michael, Mike Ezuruonye, Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze, Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.

The movie was shot earlier on in the year in Delta state and is reportedly one of the earliest projects reality star, Erica Nlewedim worked on after the Big Brother reality show.

Plot details are currently under wraps but expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The film will be distributed by FilmOne.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

