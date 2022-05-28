The documentary which features from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, to former Israeli Prime Minister - Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as accounts by Eyewitnesses as they reflect on the Tutsi genocide of 1994.
Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary
Filmmaker Eric Kabera has confirmed the release of his latest documentary 'Rwanda- A Quarter Century' on My Movies Africa.
'Rwanda- A Quarter of a Century' also details reflections from acclaimed artists, victims of the dark period in Rwanda's history with poetry portraying the unimaginable pain of losing over a million people.
The documentary is currently available to rent on the platform (no subscription required) either for life or for a seven-day period.
Local payment methods are available in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa; with Mastercard, Paypal and Visa elsewhere. Proceeds from the release goes to support the work of Kwetu Film Institute, on Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.
Watch the trailer:
