Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filmmaker Eric Kabera has confirmed the release of his latest documentary 'Rwanda- A Quarter Century' on My Movies Africa.

The documentary which features from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, to former Israeli Prime Minister - Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as accounts by Eyewitnesses as they reflect on the Tutsi genocide of 1994.

'Rwanda- A Quarter of a Century' also details reflections from acclaimed artists, victims of the dark period in Rwanda's history with poetry portraying the unimaginable pain of losing over a million people.

The documentary is currently available to rent on the platform (no subscription required) either for life or for a seven-day period.

Local payment methods are available in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa; with Mastercard, Paypal and Visa elsewhere. Proceeds from the release goes to support the work of Kwetu Film Institute, on Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

