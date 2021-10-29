Watch the official trailer for Nora Awolowo's 'Baby Blues' documentary

The introspective documentary centres on the stories of several Nigerian women as they detail their struggles with postpartum depression, a mental ailment which affects mothers post-birth.

"One of the biggest myths about motherhood is that the mother falls head over heels in love with their newly born. That's often not the case," Awolowo wrote on Instagram.

"I documented the stories of different women in Nigeria who have experienced postpartum depression and excited to share the trailer."

Watch the trailer:

'Baby Blues' was shot and directed by Awolowo and produced by Otigba Ella.