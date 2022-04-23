RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film written by Ingrid-Mary Okiya will premiere at the 2022 edition of Yeye Cabaret.

Nkem short film [Instagram]
Nkem short film [Instagram]

Eclectic Twenty One has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming short film, ‘Nkem’ based on surrogacy.

Recommended articles

The Ingrid-Mary Okiya written film follows a seemingly naive 19-year-old surrogate who begins to bond with the child she’s bearing for her madam. She becomes determined to be more than just a disposable means to an end.

‘Nkem’ stars Oluchi Odii, Tracey George, Floyd Igbo, Chikamma Romanus, Amosu Mofaramola and music star Essence.

The short film directed by Ayodele ‘Dipe’ Ogundipe, is set to premiere on May 8, 2022 at the annual Yeye Cabaret, an intimate event produced by Eclectic Twenty One to celebrate Mother’s Day.

According to the production company, the short film explores the intrigue of power play, economic opportunity, teenage pregnancy, culture clash and emotional manipulation.

Surrogacy is arguably still one of the most controversial options for battling infertility in our climes.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

JJC Skillz's ex-partner narrates why he beat up their son

JJC Skillz's ex-partner narrates why he beat up their son

Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release

‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

DJ Neptune shares thrilling visuals for 'Abeg' featuring Omah Lay and Joeboy

DJ Neptune shares thrilling visuals for 'Abeg' featuring Omah Lay and Joeboy

Trending

Meet ‘Blood Sisters’ breakout star in ‘10 things to know about Genoveva Umeh’

Genoveva Umeh [Instagram/@gen0vevaumeh]

Netflix reportedly loses 200K subscribers in Q1

Netflix logo.

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

‘Abdul’ short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]

Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

Bem Pever’s ‘Maia’ film starring Ego Nwosu and Mofe Duncan