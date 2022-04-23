Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

Eclectic Twenty One has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming short film, ‘Nkem’ based on surrogacy.
The film written by Ingrid-Mary Okiya will premiere at the 2022 edition of Yeye Cabaret.
The Ingrid-Mary Okiya written film follows a seemingly naive 19-year-old surrogate who begins to bond with the child she’s bearing for her madam. She becomes determined to be more than just a disposable means to an end.
‘Nkem’ stars Oluchi Odii, Tracey George, Floyd Igbo, Chikamma Romanus, Amosu Mofaramola and music star Essence.
The short film directed by Ayodele ‘Dipe’ Ogundipe, is set to premiere on May 8, 2022 at the annual Yeye Cabaret, an intimate event produced by Eclectic Twenty One to celebrate Mother’s Day.
According to the production company, the short film explores the intrigue of power play, economic opportunity, teenage pregnancy, culture clash and emotional manipulation.
Surrogacy is arguably still one of the most controversial options for battling infertility in our climes.
