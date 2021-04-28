RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for NdaniTV's 'Afrocity' starring Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The limited series is directed by Daniel Oriahi.

Chimezie Imo stars in the lead role in the Ndani TV limited series [instagram/ndanitv]

Ndani TV has debuted the official trailer for 'Afrocity', its new six-episode limited series.

Directed by Daniel Oriahi, the limited series stars Chimezie Imo in the lead role alongside Tope Tedela, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Valerie Dish Udemba and Duke Elvis. It follows the story of Voke, a young man sets out to live the Lagos dream.

The official synopsis reads "Voke is a young man full of aspirations who has come to Lagos to live his dream of having a successful career. While shacking up with his brother, he meets a few new friends who promise to help him live the life he has always wanted." 'Afrocity' premieres on YouTube on April 28, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

