Watch the official trailer for NdaniTV's 'Afrocity' starring Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu

Directed by Daniel Oriahi , the limited series stars Chimezie Imo in the lead role alongside Tope Tedela, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Valerie Dish Udemba and Duke Elvis . It follows the story of Voke, a young man sets out to live the Lagos dream.

The official synopsis reads "Voke is a young man full of aspirations who has come to Lagos to live his dream of having a successful career. While shacking up with his brother, he meets a few new friends who promise to help him live the life he has always wanted." 'Afrocity' premieres on YouTube on April 28, 2021.