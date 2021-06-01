Watch the official trailer for 'Mary J. Blige’s My Life' documentary

Co-produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson and executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Jeffrey Harleston and Jody Gerson, the documentary will reportedly follow the life of the legendary Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B.

The 82-minute Vanessa Roth directed documentary will follow Blige's inspiring road to fame and stardom while highlighting her successes over the years. In the trailer, Blige hints on her struggles with depression, abuse and addiction.

"'My Life' is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had. Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way,” Blige says in the trailer.