RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary has been confirmed for a June 14 Netflix premiere.

Halftime documentary [Tudum]
Halftime documentary [Tudum]

Ahead of its release, the streaming giant recently unveiled the official trailer. The documentary is set to take its audience on a rollercoaster of emotions with clips of the songstress preparing for her iconic 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira, fiancé Ben Affleck on her reaction to press criticism over the years and a moment of weakness where Lopez breaks down about getting snubbed by the Academy for her 'Hustlers' feature.

Recommended articles

"And I said to her once, “doesn’t this bother you?” And she said, “I expected this,” Affleck said.

Largely set in 2019, same year Lopez turned 50, 'Halftime' directed by Amanda Micheli takes a deep dive into J.Lo's life as a performer with clips from the early stages of her career. She opens up about her struggle with self esteem and living with fame.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Imoh Umoren debuts teaser for horror series 'The Farm House'

Imoh Umoren debuts teaser for horror series 'The Farm House'

Resuscitating the greatness of the AMVCA: A 5 point agenda [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Resuscitating the greatness of the AMVCA: A 5 point agenda [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Lil Kesh recruits Joeboy for new tantalizing single, 'Vanilla Bottega'

Lil Kesh recruits Joeboy for new tantalizing single, 'Vanilla Bottega'

‘Glamour Girls’ lands official release date

‘Glamour Girls’ lands official release date

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

emPawa Africa partnered artist - Nezsa releases new single called 'Trouble'

emPawa Africa partnered artist - Nezsa releases new single called 'Trouble'

Trending

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Ramsey Nouah in 'Blood Sisters' [Netflix]

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Big Brother Naija season 7 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]